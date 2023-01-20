The fastest growing jobs in Pakistan right now

Many people today are worried about the state of economy and the job cuts either already announced or pending for many firms. Others simply want to switch their current jobs or careers for a better future prospects.

If you are apprehensive about whether the right job exists for you, online job application and resource hunting platform Rozee.pk has released a list of all the jobs and careers which have seen the fastest growth rate for postings, and hence are actively recruiting candidates in Pakistan recently.

Some of these are amongst the highest-paying positions as listed on the platform for Pakistan, which explains their rising popularity amongst the younger generation.

Below is the list of careers that Rozee.pk says has seen the greatest activity on the platform in recent times and could offer the best way to secure your future.

Sales Manager

Sales managers oversee the sales processes of companies. They are the people responsible for bringing in the revenue and ensuring not only do the lights stay on but there is plenty for everyone.

They work to create and execute sales strategies that help maximize sales, and hopefully revenues.

Rozee.pk listed it as one of the fastest growing careers in Pakistan today.

The portal, which also records data relating to jobs, noted that sales managers typically have high levels of job satisfaction, receive lucrative and competitive pay, and have a promising future in this field.

Statisticians

Statistical or data science analysts are responsible for gathering, analyzing, and presenting data in a format that helps leaders make quick, efficient and beneficial decisions.

People who work in this field have mathematical and statistical expertise to understand trends in data. It thus requires a high degree of skill and expertise to execute well.

Rozee.pk says that it is most likely one of Pakistan’s best industries, with some of the highest-paying positions on offer for the right candidate.

Best of all, this is a field which began only recently and is growing quickly with so many jobs for statisticians available in Pakistan

The ideal candidate would hold a degree in statistics.

Supply chain managers

Supply chain managers plan, coordinate, and control all logistics related to the manufacture and delivery of a company’s goods.

Those who work in this field are the key to not only the manufacturing of a product but also its distribution until it gets into the hands of customers. It can make or break businesses.

Rozee.pk says that in Pakistan today, supply chain management is a sought after role and one for which there are plenty of opportunities.

People who have attained a degree in this subject can readily find several vacancies, many of which pay well.

The portal noted that supply chain managers were among the highest-paid people in Pakistan.

Professional counselor

With a large chunk of Pakistan’s population young and with hundreds of thousands entering the work force every year, the role of career counselors has gained new significance, and good career counsellors are in high demand.

Professional counselors are expected to work to increase self-esteem of their clients, encourage behavioral change, and maintain their optimal mental health.

They also assist clients in identifying goals and potential solutions to issues that cause emotional distress.

Physical therapist assistants

After novel coronavirus (Covid-19) the demand for those working in the healthcare industry has increased. Among them are physical therapy assistants.

They treat physically challenged patients using exercise, massage, gait and balance training, and other therapeutic modalities under the direction and supervision of physical therapists.

They keep track of patients’ development and let the physical therapist know how each treatment went.

Rozee.pk says jobs in Pakistan for a physical therapist assistant often offer salaries ranging from Rs140,000 to as much as Rs320,952.

Interpreters and translators

With Pakistan attracting more and more foreign investors, the demand for localization translators is rising.

Rozee.pk says that salaries for people who specialize in translation services are expected to rise even more as the demand for their services soars in the wake of the global epidemic.

They are also sought after by firms who are focusing on international audiences.

Rozee.pk said that translators are “definitely one of the fastest growing careers” in Pakistan.

Software developers

As Pakistan works to exponentially increase software exports, software development has taken center stage as one of the fastest growing jobs in Pakistan.

Candidates hopeful of making a successful career, need to be able to understand, measure and adequately address user needs using their programming and design skills.

They are rquired to interact with clients, understand needs, build, test, and deploy the software in accordance with their instructions.

Operation research analyst

Analysts who specialize in operations research offer managers and other decision makers key advice on how to approach and best resolve a problem.

They are expected to be armed with operations research, logic utilization and mathematical skills to assist businesses in their decision-making and problem-solving processes.

Rozee.pk says several organizations in Pakistan are currently hiring operation research analysts.

Industrial engineers

Industrial engineers look for solutions to get rid of waste in the manufacturing process. They create effective systems that combine personnel, equipment, resources, information, and energy to produce goods or render services.

The scope of industrial engineers in Pakistan is fairly broad because they are used in almost every industry these days including chemical, manufacturing, hardware, technology, and healthcare sectors. Rozee.pk said that industrial engineers receive significant compensation packages from these large businesses and industries.

Electric engineers

Electrical engineers work on electric motors, radar and navigation systems, communications systems, or equipment used in power generation among other fields involved in working with electrical equipment.

Electrical engineers are required to design, develop, test, and oversee the production and operation of electrical equipment.

The electrical systems of cars and airplanes are also created by electrical engineers.

Rozee.pk said that electrical engineers are in high demand and have a very broad scope in Pakistan. Electrical engineers have more employment options than engineers in any other discipline in Pakistan.

The job portal said that electrical engineering jobs in Pakistan can fetch salaries from anywhere between Rs50,000 to Rs100,000.