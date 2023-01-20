At least five injured as blast derails train near Balochistan’s Bolan

At least five people were injured in an explosion near a railway track at the Panir Station area of Balochistan’s Bolan district, SAMAA TV reported on Friday.

The blast occurred when Rawalpindi-bound Jaffer Express was passing by the area. The train was coming from Quetta.

The blast had also derailed the train from the track, resulting in injuries to at least five persons who were moved to a nearby hospital.

The rescue operation is underway but the police have not yet issued a statement on the incident.