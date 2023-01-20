Karachi to host first ever electronic music event

Karachi is set to witness a revolution in its electronic music scene as Shotbox presents the highly-anticipated event, Out of Orbit.

The event will feature some of the biggest names in the electronic music industry, including HOSH, Eelke Kleijn, and Coeus, who will be making their first-ever appearances in Pakistan.

These artists, known for their melodic techno and house music, are set to jumpstart the electronic music scene in Karachi.

The other artists, who’ll perform at the event are Filosofi, Mr Shotbox, and Danial Sidd.

The event, which is being marketed as a ‘singular piece of art’, is not to be missed. Organizers have promised that it will be unlike anything seen before in the city of lights.

The tickets for the event are now available for purchase on Shotbox’s Instagram account and via WhatsApp.

This event marks a significant step forward for the electronic music scene in Karachi, and is a must-attend for music lovers in the city.