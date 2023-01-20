Shakira reveals interesting story of how she caught Pique cheating on her

The famous Colombian singer Shakira reportedly revealed that she discovered her ex-partner Gerard Piqué was cheating on her when some of her jam went missing.

Pop star Shakira has recently made headlines for her alleged discovery of infidelity in her relationship with soccer player Gerard Piqué.

The speculation about Pique’s infidelity first stemmed from her and Rauw Alejandro’s song, Te Felicito, which was released in August 2022, three months after the couple announced their split.

In one scene of the music video, Shakira could be seen looking into a refrigerator.

As per The Independent, Shakira was asked in an interview what she was looking for in the fridge, to which she reportedly responded, “To find the truth! It is when I go to the fridge and find the head of Rauw Alejandro.”

The publication reported that Shakira appeared in a Spanish TV Program Socialite recently, where she ‘allegedly’ revealed that she found out Piqué was cheating on her because of a jar of jam.

The singer claimed that the soccer player strongly disliked a particular strawberry jam that she loved to eat.

According to Shakira, once when she returned home from traveling for work and found that the jam was eaten by someone, she realized that someone else had been in her house. This led her to suspect that Piqué was cheating on her.

Currently, Shakira’s fans are criticizing Piqué and his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, on social media, others are even questioning the jam story.

One person wrote, “Men are an absolute insane species for real, like you’re going to cheat SHAKIRA?? And let the woman EAT UR WIFE’S JAM??”

A tweep wrote, “So you’re telling me that Shakira with all the media, security cameras, and household employees she probably has, didn’t know her husband was cheating until she noticed someone ate her strawberry jam?”

Another person shared a relatable story of how they caught their partner cheating from a smoothie receipt.

Check out how the internet reacted to Shakira’s ‘Strawberry jam story’.

Shakira and Piqué first announced their split in a joint statement in August 2022, after 11 years of dating.

Piqué has not addressed the cheating allegations. The couple share two children, Milan and Sasha.