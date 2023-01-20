FIA busts impersonators who siphoned off bank accounts

In a major bust, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Wing Islamabad chapter apprehended criminals who looted people by impersonating as bank representative.

According to FIA officials, the suspects including Muhammad Owais and Waqas Ashraf were arrested from Islamabad after a citizen reported an incident of money being transferred from his account without consent.

The preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused have confessed to committing the crime several times.

FIA has urged the public to be vigilant and refrain from sharing personal information, such as their banking details, over the phone with unknown individuals claiming to be from a bank.

They also urged anyone who may have been a victim of such fraud to report the incident to the FIA immediately.

The agency has stated that the arrests were made on the request of a citizen, from whose account the suspects transferred Rs350,000.

The FIA is currently conducting further investigations to determine the extent of the criminal operation and identify any potential accomplices.

The criminals have been charged with financial fraud and impersonation, and if convicted, they could face severe penalties under law.