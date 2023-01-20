NA speaker accepts another 35 resignations of PTI lawmakers
The National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Friday approved the resignations of another 35 lawmakers of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
Resignations of Maleeka Ali Bokhari, Andaleeb Abbas, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Syed Fakhr Imam and others have been accepted.
The accepted resignations include four women reserved seats.
Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) also de-notified 35 members of PTI, after National Assembly Secretariat had sent the list of resigned members to the election body.
The move came forward amid threats from the PTI to return to parliament only to foil a vote of confidence, which the party hoped President Dr Arif Alvi would seek from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Below are the PTI members whose resignations have been approved in the fresh episode.
|1
|Dr. Haider Ali Khan
|NA-3
|2
|Mr. Saleem Rehman
|NA-3
|3
|Sahibzada Sibghatullah
|NA-5
|4
|Mr. Mehboob Shah NA-6
|NA-6
|5
|Mr. Muhammad Bashir Khan
|NA-7
|6
|Mr. Junaid Akbar
|NA-8
|7
|Mr. Sher Akbar Khan
|NA-9
|8
|Mr. Ali Khan Jadoon
|NA-16
|9
|Engr Usman Khan Tarakai
|NA-19
|10
|Mr. Mujahid Ali
|NA-20
|11
|Mr. Arbab Amir Ayub
|NA-28
|12
|Mr. Sher Ali Arbab
|NA-30
|13
|Mr. Shahid Ahmed
|NA-34
|14
|Mr. Gul Dad Khan
|NA-40
|15
|Mr. Sajid Khan
|NA-42
|16
|Mr. Mohammad Iqbal Khan
|NA-44
|17
|Mr. Aamer Mehmood Kiani
|NA-61
|18
|Syed Faiz ul Hassan
|NA-70
|19
|Ch. Shoukat Ali Bhab
|NA-87
|20
|Mr. Umar Aslam Khan
|NA-93
|21
|Mr. Amjad Ali Khan
|NA-96
|22
|Mr. Khurram Shahzad
|NA-107
|23
|Mr Faizullah
|NA-109
|24
|Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar
|NA-135
|25
|Syed Fakhar Imam
|NA-150
|26
|Mr. Zahoor Hussain Qureshi
|NA-152
|27
|Mr. Ibraheem Khan
|NA-158
|28
|Mr. Tahir Iqbal
|NA-164
|29
|Mr. Aurangzeb Khan Khichi
|NA-165
|30
|Makhdoom Khusro BakhBar
|NA-177
|31
|Mr. Abdul Majeed Khan
|NA-187
|32
|Ms.Andaleeb Abbas
|RS-Women
|33
|Ms. Asma Qadeer
|RS-Women
|34
|Ms. Maleeka Ali Bokhari
|RS-Women
|35
|Ms.Munawara Bibi Baloch
|RS-Women
Earlier, NA speaker on Tuesday suddenly accepted long-awaited resignations of PTI members.
The previous phase of approved resignations included names of Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Shafqat Mahmood, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and others.
Following the move, a notification to de-seat the lawmakers who had resigned was also issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
PTI members headed towards parliament
After NA speaker’s acceptance of another 35 resignations of PTI members, they headed on foot towards the parliament.
They demanded NA speaker to accept all resignations in one go, and not in phases.
On the arrival of PTI lawmakers, the main gate of the parliament house was immediately closed for entry.
Shah Mahmood Qureshi outside the parliament said that they have come to resign, the resignations of other members must be accepted right now.
While, PTI Speaker Asad Qaiser also had arguments with the security guards at the gate; after he repeatedly asked them to allow entry.