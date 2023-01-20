NA speaker accepts another 35 resignations of PTI lawmakers

The National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Friday approved the resignations of another 35 lawmakers of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Resignations of Maleeka Ali Bokhari, Andaleeb Abbas, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Syed Fakhr Imam and others have been accepted.

The accepted resignations include four women reserved seats.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) also de-notified 35 members of PTI, after National Assembly Secretariat had sent the list of resigned members to the election body.

The move came forward amid threats from the PTI to return to parliament only to foil a vote of confidence, which the party hoped President Dr Arif Alvi would seek from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Below are the PTI members whose resignations have been approved in the fresh episode.

1 Dr. Haider Ali Khan NA-3

2 Mr. Saleem Rehman NA-3

3 Sahibzada Sibghatullah NA-5 4 Mr. Mehboob Shah NA-6

NA-6 5 Mr. Muhammad Bashir Khan

NA-7 6 Mr. Junaid Akbar NA-8 7 Mr. Sher Akbar Khan

NA-9 8 Mr. Ali Khan Jadoon

NA-16 9 Engr Usman Khan Tarakai

NA-19 10 Mr. Mujahid Ali

NA-20 11 Mr. Arbab Amir Ayub

NA-28 12 Mr. Sher Ali Arbab NA-30 13 Mr. Shahid Ahmed NA-34 14 Mr. Gul Dad Khan

NA-40 15 Mr. Sajid Khan

NA-42 16 Mr. Mohammad Iqbal Khan

NA-44 17 Mr. Aamer Mehmood Kiani

NA-61 18 Syed Faiz ul Hassan

NA-70 19 Ch. Shoukat Ali Bhab

NA-87 20 Mr. Umar Aslam Khan

NA-93 21 Mr. Amjad Ali Khan

NA-96 22 Mr. Khurram Shahzad

NA-107 23 Mr Faizullah NA-109 24 Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar

NA-135 25 Syed Fakhar Imam

NA-150 26 Mr. Zahoor Hussain Qureshi

NA-152 27 Mr. Ibraheem Khan

NA-158 28 Mr. Tahir Iqbal

NA-164 29 Mr. Aurangzeb Khan Khichi

NA-165 30 Makhdoom Khusro BakhBar

NA-177 31 Mr. Abdul Majeed Khan NA-187 32 Ms.Andaleeb Abbas RS-Women 33 Ms. Asma Qadeer RS-Women 34 Ms. Maleeka Ali Bokhari RS-Women 35 Ms.Munawara Bibi Baloch RS-Women

Earlier, NA speaker on Tuesday suddenly accepted long-awaited resignations of PTI members.

The previous phase of approved resignations included names of Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Shafqat Mahmood, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and others.

Following the move, a notification to de-seat the lawmakers who had resigned was also issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

PTI members headed towards parliament

After NA speaker’s acceptance of another 35 resignations of PTI members, they headed on foot towards the parliament.

They demanded NA speaker to accept all resignations in one go, and not in phases.

On the arrival of PTI lawmakers, the main gate of the parliament house was immediately closed for entry.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi outside the parliament said that they have come to resign, the resignations of other members must be accepted right now.

While, PTI Speaker Asad Qaiser also had arguments with the security guards at the gate; after he repeatedly asked them to allow entry.