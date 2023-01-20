Watch Live
NA speaker accepts another 35 resignations of PTI lawmakers

Notification to de-seat the lawmakers who had resigned was also issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan
Samaa Web Desk Jan 20, 2023
<p>Photo: File</p>

The National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Friday approved the resignations of another 35 lawmakers of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Resignations of Maleeka Ali Bokhari, Andaleeb Abbas, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Syed Fakhr Imam and others have been accepted.

The accepted resignations include four women reserved seats.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) also de-notified 35 members of PTI, after National Assembly Secretariat had sent the list of resigned members to the election body.

The move came forward amid threats from the PTI to return to parliament only to foil a vote of confidence, which the party hoped President Dr Arif Alvi would seek from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Below are the PTI members whose resignations have been approved in the fresh episode.

1 Dr. Haider Ali Khan NA-3
2 Mr. Saleem Rehman NA-3
3 Sahibzada Sibghatullah NA-5
4 Mr. Mehboob Shah NA-6
NA-6
5 Mr. Muhammad Bashir Khan
 NA-7
6 Mr. Junaid Akbar NA-8
7 Mr. Sher Akbar Khan
 NA-9
8 Mr. Ali Khan Jadoon
 NA-16
9 Engr Usman Khan Tarakai
 NA-19
10 Mr. Mujahid Ali
 NA-20
11 Mr. Arbab Amir Ayub
 NA-28
12 Mr. Sher Ali Arbab NA-30
13 Mr. Shahid Ahmed NA-34
14 Mr. Gul Dad Khan
 NA-40
15 Mr. Sajid Khan
 NA-42
16 Mr. Mohammad Iqbal Khan
 NA-44
17 Mr. Aamer Mehmood Kiani
 NA-61
18 Syed Faiz ul Hassan
 NA-70
19 Ch. Shoukat Ali Bhab
NA-87
20 Mr. Umar Aslam Khan
NA-93
21 Mr. Amjad Ali Khan
NA-96
22 Mr. Khurram Shahzad
NA-107
23 Mr Faizullah NA-109
24 Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar
NA-135
25 Syed Fakhar Imam
 NA-150
26 Mr. Zahoor Hussain Qureshi
NA-152
27 Mr. Ibraheem Khan
NA-158
28 Mr. Tahir Iqbal
NA-164
29 Mr. Aurangzeb Khan Khichi
NA-165
30 Makhdoom Khusro BakhBar
NA-177
31 Mr. Abdul Majeed Khan NA-187
32 Ms.Andaleeb Abbas RS-Women
33 Ms. Asma Qadeer RS-Women
34 Ms. Maleeka Ali Bokhari RS-Women
35 Ms.Munawara Bibi Baloch RS-Women

Earlier, NA speaker on Tuesday suddenly accepted long-awaited resignations of PTI members.

The previous phase of approved resignations included names of Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Shafqat Mahmood, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and others.

Following the move, a notification to de-seat the lawmakers who had resigned was also issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

PTI members headed towards parliament

After NA speaker’s acceptance of another 35 resignations of PTI members, they headed on foot towards the parliament.

They demanded NA speaker to accept all resignations in one go, and not in phases.

On the arrival of PTI lawmakers, the main gate of the parliament house was immediately closed for entry.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi outside the parliament said that they have come to resign, the resignations of other members must be accepted right now.

While, PTI Speaker Asad Qaiser also had arguments with the security guards at the gate; after he repeatedly asked them to allow entry.

PTI RESIGNATIONS

