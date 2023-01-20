ANF recovers huge cache of narcotics in multiple raids

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) recovered drugs and hashish worth billion of rupees in multiple raids across the country.

The ANF received tip-offs that a huge quantity of drugs had been secretly stored in various areas of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

ANF teams conducted multiple raids across the country following this information.

In Islamabad, the raid was conducted near Java Chowk where 200 drug-filled pills had been recovered. The pills had to be supplied to students of educational institutes in the capital.

In Balochistan, 100 kilograms of drugs hidden in an under-construction building in Gwadar were seized by ANF.

The stock was to be smuggled abroad, stated ANF officials.

Along with this, ANF also recovered another 50kgs of drugs from Angoor Ada in South Waziristan’s district of KP.

The fourth raid by ANF was carried out in Qilla Abdullah district of Balochistan where more than 30kgs hashish was recovered from drug peddlers.

In two operations at Peshawar Airport, more than six kgs ice-meth was seized by ANF; which was to be smuggled to Jeddah.

Another smuggling attempt was foiled by ANF at Rawalpindi Airport, after around one kg of hashish was recovered from the luggage of a passenger who had to fly to Abu Dhabi.

The passenger was later taken in custody by the ANF.

Lastly, a joint raid of ANF and Punjab Rangers was launched in Kasur to foil drug smuggling attempts.

ANF officials said that cases had been registered against all the accused arrested under the charges of drug smuggling.