FAFEN concerned over poor quality of Karachi’s LG polls ahead of general elections

Alarms have been sounded over lapses by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on the conduct of local government polls in two urban divisions of Sindh and their overall poor quality, just months ahead of due date for general elections.

Unless political parties come together to rectify them, it could impact future of democracy, political and economic stability of the country, it was warned.

This was suggested in the election observation report by the Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) issued on Thursday.

At the very beginning of the eight-page report, FAFEN noted:

“Controversies over the quality of electoral processes do not augur well, particularly when the political parties are preparing for General Elections that are constitutionally due by October 11, 2023.”

FAFEN pointed to legal and procedural irregularities and inadequacies concerning campaigning and canvassing inside and around the polling stations and the ballot issuance process observed during the first phase persisted during the second phase as well.

It added that many of these controversies stem from “weaknesses in the legislative framework that governs elections.”

The network suggested rectifing these weaknesses through wide-ranging negotiations amongst all political actors and for them to come together for electoral reforms irrespective of their political differences.

“Unless elections lead to political stability, the process of democratization will continue to weaken and so will the public trust in democracy and its ability to improve the social and economic well-being of the people,” it noted.

Legitimate concerns

FAFEN noted that political parties had legitimate concerns which would need to be addressed using the available regulatory space to hold truly “inclusive” elections, minimizing the eventualities of poll boycotts by major political parties in future.

It noted that there were at least four instances where polling agents were barred. The agents belonged to PPP (two), PTI and JI (one each) on the pretext that the polling agent did not have the due authorization.

The observers also reported one incident where a polling agents of a candidate being restricted during the counting process at a polling station.

FAFEN observers reported that the presiding officers provided copies of Form-XI to candidates or their polling/election agents at 74% of the observed polling stations, and observers at 64% of the observed polling stations.

Low turn out

Even though the turnout in Badin, Jamshoro, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar, Thatta, and Malir districts was ‘impressive’, FAFEN noted that the boycott by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) saw a relatively lower turnout in Karachi’s Central, East, West, South, Korangi, and Kemari districts along with a low turnout in Hyderabad.

While it was higher than 40% in Hyderabad, it fell to below 20% in most districts of Karachi Division, save Malir.

Irregularities

FAFEN noted that the delays in releasing the results had raised questions on the ECP.

It further noted that although provisional results from the Karachi Division were publicly available within two days amidst allegations of manipulation and rigging, the consolidated results of districts in the Hyderabad Division are still awaited.

The report stated that the ECP had reserved four days from the polling day for consolidation of the election results in its original notification for the second phase dated June 10, 2022, but it had blown past that deadline.

Problems in this regard, FAFEN observers noted, were due to omissions and inadequacies in the polling station result forms [Form-XI (Statement of the Count)].

This was a problem which had surfaced in the first phase and had now recurred during the second phase nearly six months later.

In some reported cases, the report said, presiding officers failed o duly fill out the result forms, leaving empty sections made for recording polling stations’ names, registered voters, gender-disaggregated number of votes polled, and signatures of polling officials – perhaps pointing to poor training.

FAFEN stated that around two-thirds, or around 66% of presiding officers deputed in Sunday’s polls who were interviewed by observers, said that they had prior experience of managing a polling station.

Recommendations

FAFEN recommends ensuring stricter enforcement of the code of conduct regarding campaigning and canvassing on election day, setting up adequately spaced polling booths, compliance with the voter identification and ballot issuance processes, availability of female staff at female polling booths, and provision of basic facilities at the polling stations before the General Elections to improve the polling day management.