Imran decides to challenge Punjab governor’s omission of election date on advice

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has alleged that Punjab Governor Balighur Rahman violated his constitutional duty by failing to mention the date of elections in his advice to dissolve the provinvcal Assembly.

PTI chief Imran Khan has decided to challenge the governor’s act in the courts as he lauded his party’s move to dissolve the Assembly.

Imran claimed that at the moment, he has many cards to play and that he can easily outclass the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) (in politics).

The PTI chairman claimed that even if he was disqualified, the people would vote for PTI.

He predicted that a Sri Lanka like (financial default) situation could emerge in Pakistan if If there was lack of transparency in elections in the country and if elections were not held immediately.

Setting aside his government’s performance, Imran blamed Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for the economic woes of the country.

Imran on rifts within PML-N over dynasty politics

PTI chief said serious voices are arising from within the PML-N over their continued tradition of nepotism in handing key posts.

He was referring to a recent statement from former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi where he asked his party leadership to take tough decisions in the best interest of country.

Imran said Chaudhary Nisar was the first person who had raised his voice against dynasty politics in the PML-N.

PTI rules out protest option

Imran Khan said that PTI has not been considering any street protests even if the elections date are not announced.

He later echoed these sentiments in an interview with the British media.