Energy to be cornerstone of Pakistan, Russia bilateral trade ties

With Islamabad looking to desperately lower its import bill, the energy sector will take up key position in any future Pakistan and Russia bilateral trade and economic ties.

This was agreed upon on Thursday during a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Russian delegation led by the Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov.

The latter had called on PM Shehbaz in Lahore on Thursday.

Welcoming the delegation, PM Shehbaz highlighted the importance Pakistan attached to its relations with the Russian Federation.

He recalled his meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Samarkand in September 2022, and said that the meeting had reached important decisions to further strengthen Pakistan-Russia relations.

He also noted with satisfaction the keen desire on both the sides to upgrade the bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and economic matters.

Shulginov reciprocated Shehbaz’s sentiments and delivered a special message from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In his message, President Putin referred to Pakistan as Russia’s important partner in South Asia and the Islamic World.

Further, he reiterated Russia’s strong interest to deepen the bilateral relationship.

Subsequently, both sides agreed on the importance of the energy sector for the development of bilateral economic and trade relations.

In this regard views were exchanged on supplying oil and gas from Russia to Pakistan on a long-term basis. In continuation, matters related to gas pipelines were also reviewed.

PM Shehbaz Khan provided guidance for the work of the eigth Round of Pakistan-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission meeting, which is scheduled to be held in Islamabad on January 20, 2023.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for State for Petroleum Musadik Malik and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatimi were also present in the meeting.