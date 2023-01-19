Videos » Straight Talk Straight Talk with Ayesha Bakhsh | SAMAA TV | 19th January 2023 Straight Talk with Ayesha Bakhsh | SAMAA TV | 19th January 2023 Jan 19, 2023 Straight Talk with Ayesha Bakhsh | SAMAA TV | 19th January 2023 Recommended Bitter pills: Govt set to approve mini budget with new taxes today IHC asks Imran Khan to submit statement on alleged daughter by Jan 27 Second seed Jabeur knocked out of Australian Open Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular WATCH: French model bizarre intro at Miss Universe leaves internet in splits Star cricketer Babar Azam honey trapped? Fans react These are top 10 Pakistani YouTubers of 2022