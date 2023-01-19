Suicide attack leaves two police officers martyred in Khyber

A suicide bomber blew himself up at a police check post in the Takhta Beg area of Khyber Tribal District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Thursday evening, leaving two officers martyred.

Police said that the attack left another officer injured as well.

Following the attack, a large contingent of police rushed to the spot and cordoned it off.

A police source, who asked not to be named since he was not allowed to speak to the media, said that they are assessing the situation while a search operation has been launched in the vicinity to trace any further terrorists or their facilitators.

Second attack in a month

This is the second suicide blast incident in Pakistan in a month.

On December 23, a bomber exploded his explosives-laden car in a densely populated, residential area of the federal capital, martyring a police official and injuring at least 10 others.

A police spokesperson said , police saw a vehicle driving on a service road in Islamabad’s Sector I-10/4 near the residential street 31 and when Police asked the driver to stop the car, the suicide bomber sitting in the back seat blew himself.

It is pertinent to note that on December 20, all the terrorists of the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) who had taken hostages at a Counter-Terrorism Depart­ment (CTD) centre in Bannu were killed in an operation conducted by the Pakistan Army.

This is a developing tory and will be updated accordingly.