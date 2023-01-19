Shaheen Shah Afridi feeling 100% fit, looking to comeback soon

Pakistan Cricket Team’s fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi told Samaa TV that he was eager to make a comeback as he was feeling 100% fit.

Shaheen was talking in Game, Set, Match as he told that he got any cricketer goes through a difficult time during rehab.

He said it was not an easy time when he was out of the team but he knew he had to work hard before making a comeback in the team.

The fast bowler said it depends on the players that how much cricket they play and manage their workload as some players play league cricket as well.

Shaheen Shah Afridi said he was not putting too much load on his leg during the world cup but when the catch came suddenly he put too much load it.

He also said that it was important to take that catch of Harry Brook in World Cup, or else he would have won the final single handedly.

Shaheen added that he did not bowl full quote in the World Cup final or else he might have lost two, three years due to injury.