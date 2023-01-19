Then there were two: PTI trims names for Punjab caretaker chief minister

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday took another U-turn as it opted to leave out one of its named candidates for the slot of Punjab’s caretaker chief minister who turned out to be a dual national.

The PTI in a high-level confab at former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s residence in Zaman Park in Lahore, decided to withdraw the nomination of Naseer Ahmed Khan for the slot of caretaker chief minister.

The party has now forwarded two names — Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera and Naveed Cheema.

Naveed Cheema is a former chief secretary of Punjab.

It is pertinent to note that PTI’s third nominee Nasir Khoosa has already excused himself from taking over even if he is selected by the government and opposition.

Initially, Imran had refused to amend the list of names. But when news broke that one of he nominees was dual national, the PTI huddle approved two names that will be presented before the Parliamentary Committee.

When will interim CM of Punjab finalized?

After Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi and Opposition Leader in PA Hamza Shahbaz failed to reach consensus on any name – three of which were proposed by Elahi and two by Shahbaz – the matter is lying before the Parliamentary Committee of the provincial assembly.

As per the Constitution, if the Punjab Assembly Parliamentary Committee members failed to make consensus, then the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will decide the name.

The Punjab Assembly has been dissolved after Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman did not sign the summary forwarded by Pervez Elahi in the given time.