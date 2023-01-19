Chaudhry Shujaat advises all parties to come on one page to solve economic crisis

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain on Thursday urged all political parties to set aside their differences and come on to one page to resolve the current economic crisis of the country, adding that he does not see general elections being held on time.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Hussain said that a grand economic conference must be called which should be attended by all stakeholders.

With the country’s economic situation quite dire with letters of credit not being honored by the government due to a shortage of US dollars, Hussain suggested that the grand national conference can be chaired by the Chief Justice of Pakistan to make it more amenable for all sides.

Elahi not going anywhere

On the recent spat between him and his cousin, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Hussain attempted to pour cold water.

The PML-Q leadership had earlier in the week issued a show cause notice to Elahi and his son Moonis over remarks that the latter were looking to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) amid reports that substantial seat adjustment had been demanded.

Hussain, however, made light of the notice, stating that was served only to stop his cousin from making the ‘wrong move’.

“I am told to build a wall to divide our house (over political differences) on which I clarified that I will not allow such a wall to be built in my house,” Hussain commented on the political differences that have emerged between Hussain and Elahi.

The two cousins live in the same mansion but have grown distant politically of late after Elahi decided to back former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the slot of Punjab chief minister.

Shujaat unsure of general elections date

Even as Imran remains fast on maintaining that elections will be held in April this year and the federal government adamant on holding polls on time, the PML-Q chief was of the view that polls will not be held on time at least.

He added that there was absolutely no chance of snap polls.