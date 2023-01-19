Shahid Afridi opposes separate captains for each format

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former chief selector Shahid Afridi said on Thursday that Pakistan should not have separate captains for the three formats.

Speaking in the Samaa TV show Game, Set, Match, he said that there should be a maximum of two captains.

He said that the national team does not need coaching, but only performances.

Only Under-19 or Pakistan-A deserve coaches, he suggested.

Afridi added that he was approached to extend his tenure as selection committee head but he refused because of his busy schedule.

He spoke about taking tough decisions in cricket and overall for the country as well.

The former captain also talked about performances of players, who were selected by him in the New Zealand series.

He appreciated Fakhar Zaman and Haris Sohail for their contribution in Pakistan’s win.

Afridi revealed that all the members of selection committee wanted Sarfaraz Ahmed to play and he also gave confidence to the Champions Trophy-winning skipper.

He said that Babar Azam was doing a good job as captain and has led the team well. But Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should not have announced a new vice-captain in a hurry.

Afridi added that Babar Azam should not be scared of losing and needed to improve as captain.

He further said that Shan Masood should not have been named vice captain simply on the back of performances in county cricket, suggesting he lacks sufficient experience of playing in ODI matches.

