Bitter pills: Govt set to approve mini budget with new taxes today

The federal government is mulling plans to impose a flood levy (temporary reconstruction taxes in the flood affected areas) in a planned, upcoming mini-budget via an ordinance.

The mini-budget is aimed at substantially increasing revenues as the government aims to appease several tough conditions demanded by the International Monitory Fund (IMF) to release the next tranche of its extended fund facility.

The rainbow coalition knows there could be political fallout of the decision which includes increasing taxes and energy prices.

It is expected that under the emergency mid-term measure, the government may impose taxes that would help generate around Rs175 billion.

A decision on the final version of the mini-budget is expected to be obtained from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today.

There is a possibility that the government could impose a flood levy of up to 3% on imported raw materials and furnished items.

The government will start implementation on the min-budget tax collection from February 1.

The government is further expected to impose the flood levy on locally manufactured items as well.

It is also expected that the levy may imposed on profit accrued by banks on foreign currency and imported goods which currently enjoy zero customs duty.

There are also proposals to increase withholding tax on property and GST on various items.

Talk of mini-budget surfaced amid political uncertainty in the country when IMF asked Pakistan to fulfil its commitments to ensure the revenue shortfall of nearly Rs220 billion.

It is pertinent to note that by the end of the first half (July-December) of the current fiscal year, the revenue shortfall reached nearly Rs220 billion.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has briefed the prime minister about the mini-budget and final decision will be taken by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.