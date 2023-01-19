Blamed when I didn’t, blamed when I did: NA speaker clears air on PTI resignations

Days after suddenly accepting the resignation of 35 lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Thursday clarified the reasons for his volte face.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Ashraf claimed many PTI members had contacted him and conveyed to him that they were thinking about the resignations which they had submitted last April.

He added that when he did not accept the resignations, he had received a lot of flak. And now that he has accepted some resignations, he was also getting criticized for it.

Ashraf reiterated that the process of accepting resignations of PTI lawmakers was underway, adding that they gained further impetus when a PTI delegation came to meet him.

“I accepted the resignations of those PTI MNAs who had satisfied me on their willingness to resign from the lower house of Parliament,” he said.

It is pertinent to note that after resignations of 35 senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers were accepted on Tuesday, the ruling rainbow coalition of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has decided not to contest the resultant by-elections.

On the other hand, PTI said Imran Khan would contest on all 33 vacant seats.