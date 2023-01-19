Elahi says they won’t let caretaker CM chosen by ECP free reign

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Thursday stirred a new storm, expressing his intention to challenge the selection of the caretaker setup by the chief election commissioner (CEC) in the Supreme Court.

Speaking to reporters in Lahore on Thursday following the launch of the Quran Portal, he stated that the election commission of Pakistan (ECP) had demonstrated biased intentions towards the former prime minister Imran Khan and that they had proposed names for the caretaker chief minister that included members of the opposition party Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N).

Elahi also highlighted that the proposed chief minister, Nasir Khosa, had previously served as chief secretary to Shehbaz Sharif and one of the proposed names had been the cabinet secretary during Sharif’s tenure.

He emphasized that the caretaker proposed by the CEC would not be permitted to govern the affairs of the Punjab province and that they would take legal action against him.