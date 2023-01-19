Olive branch: PPP, JI hold talks on Karachi’s future

In a bid to resolve differences, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Thursday walked over to the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and extended an olive branch ‘for the sake of Karachi’ as it assured to resolve all grievances of the latter even as it stopped short of conceding JI as Karachi’s ‘largest party’ following Sunday’s Karachi local bodies elections.

PPP Karachi President Saeed Ghani and JI Karachi Chapter Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman met in Karachi on Thursday and agreed to continue their dialogue on local bodies elections and on resolving each other’s reservations.

While addressing a joint press conference after their meeting, the JI Karachi chief detailed the legal and administrative grievances over the results of the polls.

He was hopeful that the PPP would address JI’s reservations on local bodies elections.

Expressing reservations over recounting of votes, he noted that it was the Sindh government who had appointed the Returning Officers (ROs) and Deputy Returning Officers (DROs) who were recounting the votes and suggested sending sealed gunny bags full of polled votes to ECP in Islamabad for the recount.

Rehman added that they continue to have serious reservations over the results.

Responding to a question, he said local bodies were held after much delay but it is time to resolve the their concerns.

“ECP took notice of the six union councils and re-counted votes on a few seats,” he added.

He added that they were ready to recognize the mandate of other parties, as long as their due mandate was recognized by others.

Saeed Ghani

PPP leader Saeed Ghani said that PPP wished to work together with JI in Karachi.

He also advised workers of both parties to restrain themselves from any kind of violence.

Ghani hoped that the political differences amongst the political parties does not disturb the peace of the city.

The PPP leader said that the PPP will accept the decision of the ECP.

It is pertinent to note that on Wednesday workers of the PPP and Jamaat-e-Islami workers clashed outside the campus of the Federal Urdu University of Arts and Sciences (FUUAST) in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, which was given the temporary status as the district electoral office for Sunday’s local government polls.

Official results of Karachi LB elections

According to the ECP, of the 235 union committees (UCs), PPP got 93 UCs, JI secured second place with 86, PTI 40, PML-N 7, JUI-F and independent 3, while the Tehreek-e-Labbaik secured (TLP) 2 seats.