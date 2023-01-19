Riz Ahmed to be first actor of Pakistani descent to announce Oscars nominations

Riz Ahmed, a British actor of Pakistani descent, will announce the Academy Awards nominations next week.

He will be joining actress Allison Williams for the task.

The announcement will take place on Tuesday at 8:30am ET/5:30am PT from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater and will be broadcast live on ABC’s Good Morning America, as well as streaming on various platforms including Goodmorningamerica.com, ABC News Live, Disney+, Oscars.org, Oscar.com, and the Academy’s social media accounts.

Ahmed won his first Oscar last year for the live-action short film The Long Goodbye, which he co-wrote.

He has also been nominated for his performance in Sound of Metal, and has credits in films such as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and the miniseries The Night Of, for which he won an Emmy.

Riz Ahmed also recently announced that he has joined Pakistan’s Oscar submission, Joyland, as an executive producer.

He and Left Handed Films executive Allie Moore said in a statement, “Joyland is ground-breaking and masterfully breaks our hearts.”