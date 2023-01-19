Watch Live
Netherlands register biggest ever win at Hockey World Cup

The Dutch players show mercy as they thrash Chile 14-0
Samaa Web Desk Jan 19, 2023
<p>Netherlands celebrate a goal against Chile in Hockey World Cup. PHOTO: FIH</p>

Netherlands thrashed Chile 14-0 in the Hockey World Cup match on Thursday, to make world record for the biggest win in the Hockey World Cup.

The table toppers scored five goals in the first half and ensured that they qualified for the Quarterfinal with 100% record.

The Dutch players showed no mercy in the second half and scored nine more goals to record biggest win of Hockey World Cup history.

Malaysia also booked their place in the next round by finishing second in the group. They defeated New Zealand 3-2 in a thriller.

