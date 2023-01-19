Earthquake jolts Peshawar, parts of KP

Parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Thursday were jolted by a strong earthquake.

The quake was felt in areas in and around Peshawar, Dir, Mansehra, Chitral, Battagram and other adjoining areas.

The temblor’s magnitude was recorded at 5.1 on the Richter scale.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) the epicenter of the earthquake was 4.7 kilometers East, North East of Parun in Afghanistan and took place at a depth of 96 kilometers.

The epicenter of the earthquake was just 15.79 kilometers from the border with Pakistan.

There were no immediate reports of any damage or casualties.