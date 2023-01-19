Right after marriage, Rakhi Sawant arrested by Mumbai police

One of the most controversial Indian celebrity, Rakhi Sawant, has been detained by Mumbai police in relation to a case filed against her by Bollywood actor, Sherlyn Chopra.

The altercation between the two women began in November last year when both filed a police complaint against each other on charges of sexual harassment and defamation.

The root of the verbal altercation was Chopra’s allegations of sexual harassment against actor and producer Sajid Khan, who was then a contestant in Bigg Boss 16.

In response to these allegations, Sawant allegedly made defamatory and derogatory comments against Chopra in connection with her allegations against Sajid.

As a result, Sawant was detained by Mumbai police and taken to a police station for further questioning.

An Indian News agency ANI reported on Sawant’s arrest, tweeting that she had been detained after a model had complained that Sawant had filmed her inappropriate videos and photos viral.

Sherlyn Chopra also took to Twitter to announce the news, posting that Sawant’s anticipatory bail plea had been rejected by the Mumbai sessions court on Wednesday.

Rakhi Sawant and her husband Adil Khan Durrani were also set to inaugurate The Rakhi Sawant Academy - a school for dance, acting and zumba - on Thursday but the event was abruptly canceled, due to her arrest.

The case is still ongoing and further developments are yet to be seen. The police and court will now investigate the matter and decide on the next step.