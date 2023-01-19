Sibtain Khan constitutes six member committee to decide on Punjab’s caretaker CM

Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan has constituted a six-member committee for the appointment of a caretaker Punjab chief minister.

A notification in this regard was issued by the provincial assembly on Thursday.

The committee will have three days to decide on a name from the five proposed between the leader of the house (Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi) and the Leader of the Opposition Hamza Shahbaz.

Who has been included in the committee

According to the law, Sibtain must make a bipartisan committee that decides on the name of the next interim chief minister.

He has included the names of former-MPA Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, ex-MPA Syed Hassan Murtaza, and ex-MPA Malik Nadeem Kamran on behalf of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

From the government’s side, former-MPA Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal, ex-MPA Muhammad Basharat Raja, and ex-MPA Makhdum Hashim Jawan Bakht’s names were included as representatives of the PTI.

Should this committee fail to finalize the name of the caretaker Punjab CM within three days, the Election Commission of Pakistan will pick a name from the nominated candidates .

224A (2). Resolution by Committee or Election Commission

In case a Chief Minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Provincial Assembly do not agree on any person to be appointed as the care-taker Chief Minister, within three days of the dissolution of that Assembly, they shall forward two nominees each to a Committee to be immediately constituted by the Speaker of the Provincial Assembly, comprising six members of the outgoing Provincial Assembly having equal representation from the Treasury and the Opposition, to be nominated by the Chief Minister and the Leader of the Opposition respectively.

(3) The Committee constituted under clause (1) or (2) shall finalize the name of the care-taker Prime Minister or care-taker Chief Minister, as the case may be, within three days of the referral of the matter to it.

(4) The incumbent Prime Minister and the incumbent Chief Minister shall continue to hold office till appointment of the care-taker Prime Minister and the care-taker Chief Minister, as the case may be.

(5) Notwithstanding anything contained in clauses (1) and (2), if the members of the Opposition are less than five in the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) and less than four in any Provincial Assembly, then all of them shall be members of the Committee mentioned in the aforesaid clauses and the Committee shall be deemed to be duly constituted.

Names for caretaker CM

The PTI-PMLQ has finalized three names for the caretaker Punjab CM.

Cabinet Secretary Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera

Former health minister Naseer Khan

Former chief secretary Nasir Saeed Khosa

While Hamza Shahbaz has suggested two names for caretaker CM.