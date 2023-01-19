Show me yours but I won’t show you mine: Govt stonewalls LHC on Toshakhana details

The government on Thursday all but stonewalled the Lahore High Court (LHC) on disclosing all the gifts received by heads of Pakistan state and government and other government officers and later submitted to the Toshakhana, citing confidentiality to protect Islamabad’s ties with other countries.

This was contained in a reply by the Cabinet Division submitted to the LHC on Thursday where Justice Asim Hafeez was hearing a petition filed by Munir Ahmad asking the federal government to disclose details of Toshakhana gifts from 1947 onwards after details of gifts received by former prime minister Imran Khan were released earlier this year.

During Thursday’s hearing, the Cabinet Division secretary submitted their official reply to the information request.

The other parties in the case were Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Pakistan Secretariat, Interior Division, Pakistan Secretariat, Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) via its Secretary.

What happened in today’s hearing?

Justice Asim Hafeez directed the counsel for the federal government to submit an affidavit signed by the head of the department at the Cabinet Division which oversees the Toshakhana on why these gifts could not be disclosed.

The judge further directed the official to provide the court with records of Toshakhana.

Justice Hafeez remarked if LHC is satisfied that these gifts should be kept a secret then the court will not order to make the list public.

The LHC then adjourned further hearings in the case until February 7.

What did the Cabinet Division say

The Cabinet Division in its reply told the court on Thursday that the Toshakhana was transferred from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Cabinet Division in 1973 under Schedule-Il of the Rule of Business, 1973.

All gifts deposited in Toshakhana of Cabinet Division are governed under the “Procedure for Acceptance and Disposal of Gifts”, which has been amended from time to time – including during the tenure of former prime minister Imran Khan and under the incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In amendments brought to the procedure in 2018, the division said that the retention cost for gift(s) was enhanced from 20% of assessed value to 50% of the assessed value..

It added that the Prime Minister’s Office on November 26, 2015, had declared that details of Toshakhana gifts would be categorized as classified since disclosure of such information could cause unnecessary media hype and be potentially damaging to the interests of Pakistan in the conducted of its international relations.

Govt quotes erstwhile Freedom of Information Ordinance 2002

Further, the Cabinet Division cited the observations of PMO that information regarding the Toshakhan is covered under Section 15 (1) of the erstwhile Freedom of Information Ordinance 2002, that protects the privacy of government officials as well as individuals.

Similar requests declines in past

The Cabinet Division noted that various requests by private citizens seeking details of the Toshakhana under Right to Information Act 2017, had been declined citing the reasons explained by PMO.

“Aggrieved by the decisions, the applicants filed appeals to the Pakistan Information Commission (PIC), on which directions were given to the Cabinet Division to provide information to the appellants.”

“On May 24, 2022, Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) also passed adverse orders of docking of one-month salary of the Cabinet Secretary,” it noted.

The Cabinet Division, however, added that at the time, it consulted with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and on the advice of Law Division, challenged the orders passed by the PIC in the cases of Ibrar Khalid and Pervaiz in the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The case is still pending adjudication and next date of hearing is set for February 6, 2023.

Cabinet Division sends dozen of summaries to PMO Office

As part of its replies, the Cabinet Division told the court that once the litigation process commenced, it has been keeping the Prime Minister’s Office updated through summaries and notes to the Prime Minister’s Secretary.

The Cabinet Division stated that there were at least half a dozen occasions where it proposed disclosure of the requested information in the light of observations made by the courts.’

“In response, Prime Minister’s Office constituted an Inter-Ministerial Committee (Annex-C) to formulate a new Toshakhana Policy based on the international best practices and principles of openness and transparency.”

PM office desires confidentially

The cabinet division said that PMO constituted Inter-Ministerial Committee, Prime Minister’s Office also desired to maintain confidentially of the information as per existing SoPs till the new policy is formulated.

“On August 12, 2022, the recommendations of Inter-Ministerial Committee along with the new proposed Toshakhana Procedure 2022, and draft Toshakhana Bill were submitted to PMO for approval to place it before the Federal Cabinet.”

“In pursuance of the directions of the Federal Cabinet dated 20-12-2022, proposed Toshakhana Procedure, 2022 and draft Toshakhana Bill have been circulated to the Cabinet members so that a wholesome discussion could take place in the Cabinet for finalizing the new transparent & fair policy, which would be in accordance with international best practices.”