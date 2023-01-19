‘Sukesh Chandrashekhar played with my emotions!’: Jacqueline Fernandez decries in Delhi court

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has told a Delhi court that alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar – involved in INR 2 billion money laundering – had played with “my emotions and made my life hell”.

An Indian website, ETimes, reported that in her statement to a Delhi court, Fernandez revealed that Chandrashekhar had introduced himself as the owner of Sun TV, a Tamil-language general entertainment television channel.

She further added that he also claimed to have connections to the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

According to Fernandez, Chandrashekhar had convinced her to work on projects in South India and had even extorted a large sum of money from her.

ETimes stated that the actress only later discovered that Chandrashekhar had been arrested for impersonating senior officials from the home and law ministries.

Fernandez also accused Pinky Irani, the actor’s “personal shopper”, was the person who introduced her to Chandrashekhar, of knowing about his criminal history but failing to disclose it to her.

Irani is detained by Delhi Police for charges in connection to the alleged scam.

The court has also issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on an application moved by the actor asking permission to fly to Dubai post-January 27 for professional work. She had made an urgent request for a hearing.

Thus, the court has scheduled the next hearing for January 25.

Jacqueline, last year in December, had moved a plea seeking to travel abroad to visit her ill mother in Bahrain. However, she withdrew it as the court wasn’t willing to allow her to travel abroad.

Chandrashekhar is accused of extorting money from politicians, celebrities, and businessmen.

He is accused of defrauding former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh of millions of Indian rupees and sending large sums of money extorted from her to Jacqueline Fernandez.