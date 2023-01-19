Poor conditions at Lahore Zoo force relocation of animals

The Lahore Zoo now stands as a sad testament to years of mismanagement and neglect as the visitors today will find empty cages and malnourished animals, as many of its rarest inhabitants have been moved to other zoos and sanctuaries.

The zoo management has stated that the animals were moved due to changing weather conditions, but the history of animal relocations at Lahore Zoo raises serious questions about the management’s ability to properly care for its inhabitants.

According to Lahore Zoo Deputy Director Kiran Saleem, the zoo simply does not have enough space to keep all the animals in their care. Recently, six each urials and deers and two pairs of lions were relocated to other zoos, and two cheetal deer females were moved to Jallo Park.

This is not the first time that the poor conditions at Lahore Zoo have made headlines. In recent years, several rare mammals, including a white lion and elephants, have died due to poor hygiene and diet conditions.

Additionally, there have been reports of illegal animal sales, with the zoo administration unable to properly care for its inhabitants due to a shortage of funds.

The animals have become pawns in a game of neglect and mismanagement, it’s time to pull up their socks and get their act together before it’s too late.