Rupee struggles for balance amid talks of minibudget

The rupee struggled for balance in the market on Thursday amidst conflicting reports on the World Bank deferring disbursement of $1.1 billion and reports of Abu Dhabi rolling over $2 billion.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday, the rupee lost around 24 paisas in the interbank against the dollar.

The rupee slipped by 0.1% from yesterday’s market-closing value of Rs228.91 to close on Thursday at Rs229.15.

The poor economic conditions have given rise to reports that the government is looking to introduce a minibudget with several tough economic measures.

Open market rates

With the World Bank reportedly delaying release of a loan, the rupee weakened against the US dollar in the open market on Thursday morning.

Market rates releasead by the Forex Association of Pakistan showed that a single US dollar was being traded for Rs239.50.

This value reflected the Rs228.91 value of the rupee in the inter-bank market. For the majority of the past year, the open market has largely traded at Rs10 over the interbank price.