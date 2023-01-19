Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Money » Finance

Rupee struggles for balance amid talks of minibudget

Slips by 0.1% as losses extend in open market
Wakil ur Rehman Jan 19, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

The rupee struggled for balance in the market on Thursday amidst conflicting reports on the World Bank deferring disbursement of $1.1 billion and reports of Abu Dhabi rolling over $2 billion.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday, the rupee lost around 24 paisas in the interbank against the dollar.

The rupee slipped by 0.1% from yesterday’s market-closing value of Rs228.91 to close on Thursday at Rs229.15.

The poor economic conditions have given rise to reports that the government is looking to introduce a minibudget with several tough economic measures.

Open market rates

With the World Bank reportedly delaying release of a loan, the rupee weakened against the US dollar in the open market on Thursday morning.

Market rates releasead by the Forex Association of Pakistan showed that a single US dollar was being traded for Rs239.50.

This value reflected the Rs228.91 value of the rupee in the inter-bank market. For the majority of the past year, the open market has largely traded at Rs10 over the interbank price.

dollar rate

US dollar

dollar exchange rate

US dollar updates

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div