PTI demands ECP to nullify Karachi LG poll results

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to nullify the results of Karachi local government (LG) polls.

Senior PTI leader and Secretary General Asad Umar, at a press conference in Islamabad - contended that the Karachi LG elections were delayed for stealing mandate of popular parties.

When the ECP refused to delay polls further, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) tactically delayed results for rigging; he claimed.

Umar cited a tweet he made on January 15, in which he stated that polling staff were absent from the majority of polling stations in Karachi.

He also shared a video from PTI candidate Amjad Afridi, who is from Kemari district, that allegedly shows 1000 PPP stamped voting papers being brought into a polling station and added to the ballot box.

Amjad Afridi had been arrested for exposing PPP’s rigging, he said.

PTI leader also went on to mention arrest of PTI MPA Rabistan Khan from Manghopir Town for exposing rigging.