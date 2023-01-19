Central power purchaser wants govt to cut electricty prices for Dec

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has requested the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to lower the per unit price of electricity by Rs2.20 for the month of December – in line with lower fuel import and hence power production costs.

In a formal request made on Thursday, the CPPA asked Nepra to reduce the tariff on account of fuel adjustment for December.

Over 8.96 million power units were produced by power plants in December, the CPPA maintained.

The reference cost of electricity was fixed at Rs9.3 per unit while the production cost of electricity in December stood at Rs7.11 per unit, thus the power price should be lowered by Rs2.20 per unit as a fuel adjustment.

If the application is approved by Nepra, the decision is expected to give consumers a relief of Rs17.81 billion.

However, any such decision would not be applicable for K-electric and other lifeline consumers.