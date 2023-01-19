What would a successful digital bank play look like in Pakistan?

Fintech expert and former JazzCash CEO, Atyab Tahir, has shared his insights on what a successful digital banking strategy looks like in Pakistan.

Build your own risk engine and risk model instead of relying on black boxes that don’t give you any visibility into how they assess credit worthiness.

Know your customer’s needs and pinpoints for which they would like to borrow and utilize non-financial data to understand their ability to responsibly borrow and pay back. While we are at it, internalize most techs, if you can.

Lending & Deposits go hand in hand… You would need to quickly build trust with prospective depositors in the market by offering them quick, easy, and effective ways to keep their money with you.

In the digital context, that means creating relevance and understanding the context in which they spend save, and invest. Speaking of trust, don’t let cybersecurity and customer protection be afterthoughts.

Cash-in needs to be bigger than cash-out: Understand the role of cash in people’s lives and build use cases that augment their reliance on it.

This would include partnering with entities that could provide a network of cash-in touch points. I have been a proponent of building a financial service distribution company in this market that facilitates people topping up their accounts and wallets as easy as buying a bar of soap or a piece of fruit.

Business facilitation is a greater need for SMEs than borrowing is. Traditional banks have failed to build sustainable scalable SME banking practices because they tried to view the SME opportunity only with a lending lens, while the real need was to help them run their respective business effectively.

Any digital bank with an SME focus needs to build a suite of services including analytics, business advisory chatbots, inventory management, business expansion assistance and of course digitizing upstream and downstream payments (to name a few). The data treasure trove that could potentially be unlocked through business facilitation would automatically catalyze lending.

Build your products for the masses not for the fringes. Let the old guard worry about niche plays, digital is a business of hyper contextualization at hyper scale. The challenge is to build smart finserv solutions that connect on a personal level with millions of users simultaneously.

Build Open Spaces and not walled gardens. The next frontier is collaboration through open banking and don’t make the same mistakes the old boys made with trying to keep potential collaborators out.

Build tech that’s robust enough to offer hand shakes to fintechs and startups that are focused on solving specific problems. Seek Collaboration, don’t shy away from it.