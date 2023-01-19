Farmed in filth: Multan citizens consuming vegetables grown in dirty water

As the saying goes ‘You are what you eat’ but for the citizens of Multan, it seems they’re consuming more than they bargained for. A disturbing trend of farmers growing vegetables in sewage water along the canals has resulted in residents falling victim to multiple diseases.

The Multan administration, however, seems to be turning a blind eye to the problem, leaving citizens at the mercy of profit-driven farmers who are “playing with fire” by cultivating spinach, potato, and turnip in contaminated water.

The root of the problem lies in the high electricity bills that farmers are unable to afford.

In order to cut costs, they are forced to use the sewage water flowing through the canals for cultivation.

The result is a harvest of vegetables that not only pose a big health risk but also have a distinct stench that triggers reluctance in consumers to even purchase them.

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and the Multan administration, however, seem to be turning a deaf ear to the issue, leaving citizens between a rock and a hard place.

Multan Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Rizwan Nazir acknowledged the danger of the poisonous vegetables but has yet to take any concrete action to address the problem.

The residents living along the canals are not only at risk of consuming the contaminated vegetables but also have to endure the stench emanating from the sewage water.

It’s a ‘lose-lose’ situation for the citizens of Multan who are left to fend for themselves in the face of negligent officials and profit-driven farmers.

It’s high time that the Multan administration takes effective measures to address the issue and put an end to this recipe for disaster.