You can now earn Bitcoin while playing classic games on your phone

Mobile payment firm Zebedee and mobile game studio Viker have announced the launch of two new play-to-earn games, Bitcoin Chess and Bitcoin Scratch, a digital scratch-card game.

These games aim to bridge the gap between Web3 and mobile gaming, and allow players to earn small amounts of Bitcoin, also known as Satoshi, by playing the games on their mobile devices.

Launched in October 2019, Zebedee is a Bitcoin-focused gaming infrastructure company that releases Bitcoin-centric games through its mobile app.

Bitcoin Chess and Bitcoin Scratch are the latest in a line of games launched in partnership with London-based Viker.

“Implementing rewards with Zebedee’s platform isn’t about players earning money, it’s about creating a more interesting and fun experience,” said Dan Beasley, Co-Founder of Viker.

Both games are now available on iOS and Android, and players can enter their Zebedee account into Viker’s app, where the gameplay takes place, to withdraw their earnings to the Zebedee app.

While the trading price of a single Bitcoin is well in the thousands of dollars, players can expect to earn a few cents per session, which Zebedee says makes the concept sustainable.

This isn’t the first time Zebedee and Viker have released mobile games that allow players to earn Bitcoin, they’ve also released mobile Solitaire and Sudoku games.

In 2019, Zebedee also launched a private server for the first-person shooter game, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, implementing an unofficial Bitcoin integration.