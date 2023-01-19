Is 2023 MacBook Pro the game-changing laptop you’ve been waiting for?

Apple has just announced the release of the 2023 versions of the MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models, as well as the Mac mini.

The new models come equipped with the M2 Pro and M2 Max processors, which claim to offer up to 20% faster CPU performance and 30% faster GPU power compared to the previous generation.

The new processors in the 2023 MacBook Pro and Mac mini models also feature updated unified memory configurations.

The M2 Pro is available in 16 GB and 32 GB RAM options, while the M2 Max offers 32 GB, 64 GB, and 96 GB options. Users can also configure the built-in flash storage from 512 GB to a whopping 8 TB.

The new processors also significantly improve battery life, with the 14-inch MacBook Pro model providing 18 hours of video playback and 12 hours of wireless web browsing. The 16-inch model offers 22 hours of video playback and 15 hours of wireless web browsing.

In addition to improved performance, the new MacBook Pros also feature improved connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6E for faster wireless connectivity and the HDMI have been upgraded to the 2.1 standards, supporting resolutions up to 8K at 60Hz and 4K at 240Hz.

Price

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro models are available in three variants, with prices starting at $1999, $2499, and $3099. The 16-inch models are available at $2499, $2699, and $3499.

The Mac mini is available in two models: the $599 model, which comes with the M2 processor, 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and 8 GB RAM, and the $799 model, which is also equipped with the M2 processor, but can be configured with 16 GB or 24 GB RAM.

Both the MacBook Pro models and the Mac Mini are available for preorder and will start shipping on January 24th.