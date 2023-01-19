Balochistan’s financial crisis leave government employees without salaries

Balochistan government announced being unable to pay salaries to its employees after severe financial crisis left its exchequer empty.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo alarmed that if the federal government does not help them in fighting this financial crisis, the government will not be able to complete the ongoing development projects and pay salaries to employees.

He emphasized that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his financial team must visit Quetta and examine the financial situation in the province.

The Balochistan government requested the federal government to release funds immediately, so it could pay salaries to employees.

He said that the provincial government was not seeking charity from the center but its due share from the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award.

As per the financial department, Balochistan was supposed to receive Rs157 billion from the federal government last year, while only Rs125 billion were issued; and only an amount less than Rs11 billion had been received from the protected share of NFC Award.