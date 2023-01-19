US wants to see Pakistan in economically sustainable position: Ned Price

The United States said on Wednesday that America wants to see Pakistan in an economically sustainable position.

During a regular press briefing, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price was asked to share his views about Pakistan’s economy as the country has less than $5 billion left in its FOREX reserves.

Ned Price answered this is a challenge that the US was attuned to and they know that Pakistan has been working with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and with international financial institutions.

“We want to see Pakistan in an economically sustainable position. Those conversations, as I understand it, are ongoing. We are supportive where we can be of our Pakistani partners, but ultimately these are conversations between Pakistan and international financial institutions.”

When asked about any suggestions for Pakistan to take some immediate steps which could improve the economy, Ned Price replied, “These conversations with our Pakistani partners often do entail technical issues. Oftentimes these are addressed between the Department of the Treasury and our Pakistani partners.”

He said Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability was a topic of conversation between the Department of State and their counterparts, the White House, and the Treasury Department, among others.