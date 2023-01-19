Watch Live
Pakistan » Punjab

Parvez Elahi demands massive seat adjustment from PTI for merger

Says without any significant political benefit, PML-Q will not merge into PTI
Samaa Web Desk Jan 19, 2023
Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi - leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) - has demanded seat adjustments in Gujrat, Chakwal, and Gujranwala divisions from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the next general elections.

According to sources, the PML-Q has expressed interest in forming an alliance with the PTI, but only on the condition of seat adjustments.

The Punjab CM has also requested a written agreement from PTI chief Imran Khan in this regard.

However, senior leaders within the PTI have opposed Elahi’s demands for half of the seats in the mentioned divisions.

Elahi has stated that without any significant political benefit, the PML-Q will not unite with the PTI.

