Alvi urges all stakeholders to turn to tables

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday used his office to suggest that all relevant stakeholders hold talks to mutually decide a date for general elections.

His comments came on a day when the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly was dissolved by Governor Haji Ghulam Ali. The Punjab Assembly has already been dissolved while resignations of 35 members of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were accepted a day ago.

The ruling rainbow coalition of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has remained fast on holding general elections in the country on time.

On the other hand, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has been at pains to repeat that he expected elections to be held in April this year.

While Imran may get his partial wish with elections for the two assemblies he adamantly dissolved, expected to be held in April, his true wish of general elections remains elusive.

Playing the bridging role, Dr Alvi suggested that all stakeholders at least start dialogue on when to hold polls.

Addressing chairpersons of chambers of commerce from across the country and traders at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday, Dr Alvi commended the decision of the establishment to stay out of politics and play the ‘neutral’.

Political forces need to capitalize on this opportunity, he suggested.

Acknowledging the current crisis the country finds itself in, Dr Alvi said that all institutions parliament, courts, government and traders must work together to pull Pakistan from the brink.

Everyone must resolve and work bring political, economic and financial stability in the country.

He asserted that democracy in Pakistan should be strengthened with each passing day.