World Bank defers transfer of $1.1b loan to Pakistan: Sources

The World Bank has deferred a $1.1 billion loan for Pakistan until the next fiscal.

Moreover, it has attached certain conditions on the release of the funds.

Sources have suggested that after the Interntional Monetary Fund (IMF) stalled the ninth review of its extended fund facility for Pakistan, the World Bank has now deferred disbursement of a $1.1 billion loan for Pakistan.

The funds were to be provided for two projects including Resilient Institutions for Sustainable Economy (RISE-II) and Program for Affordable and Clean Energy (PACE-II).

WB was due to give Pakistan $450 million for RISE-II and $600 million for PACE-II.

However, it has now deferred the disbursement until the next fiscal year.

Moreover, sources have suggested that the funds have been linked to the government lowering the crushing taxes, duties and other fees imposed on imports.

The high fees, duties, taxes and refusal to issue letters of credit have meant that Pakistan’s imports have slowed from $6.431 billion in December 2021, to $4.218 billion in December 2022.

The source added that discussions on the future of the programs and disbursement of the funds will take place in fiscal year 2023-24.