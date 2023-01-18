Slowing imports see current account deficit shrink to just $400m

Pakistan saw its crushing import bill slow to $4.218 billion in December 2022, but it was not enough to stave off current account deficit to $400 million.

According to data issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday, the country saw exports grow slightly from $2.241 billion in November 2022 to $2.295 billion.

At the same time, remittances from Pakistanis working abroad slowed from $2.108 in November 2022, to $2.041 billion.

Other inflows such as loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have dried up with no money received in either November or December.

In terms of outflow, however, the government paid around $4.218 billion for imports. This was down only slightly, around $115 million from the $4.333 billion paid in November 2022.