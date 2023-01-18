Rawalpindi to host most of group stage matches in PSL 8

Rawalpindi will host highest number of group stage matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) eighth edition, Samaa TV learnt from the sources on Wednesday.

According to Samaa TV’s sources 11 of the total 30 group stage matches would be played in Rawalpindi.

The event would start on 13 February in Multan. Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings would play five home matches each in their cities from 13 to 25 February.

The first match would be scheduled between hosts Multan Sultans and defending champions Lahore Qalandars on 13 February.

Karachi Kings will play their first home match against Peshawar Zalmi, whereas Karachi will host total of nine matches.

It is expected that the final match of PSL 8 would be played in Lahore on 19 March, whereas PCB will officially soon the final schedule soon.