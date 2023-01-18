Karachi gripped in post-poll violence as PPP, PTI and JI square off

While the local body elections held in Karachi after seven years were largely peaceful, allegations of rigging have transformed into violent protests.

Workers of three parties who secured the lion’s share of the vote, including the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) squared off in various areas of the city as they protested alleged rigging, errors and delays in vote counts and releasing the results.

On day when a recount altered the number of seats won by the PPP and JI, the PTI refused to accept the results.

It alleged that the ruling PPP, in connivance with the ECP, had rigged the elections.

PPP and PTI workers first squared off at Habib Chowrangi and outside the offices of the deputy commissioners (appointed as district returning officers for respective districts) in Kemari and Korangi.

Meanwhile, workers of the PPP and Jamaat-e-Islami workers clashed outside the campus of the Federal Urdu University of Arts and Sciences (FUUAST) in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, which was given the temporary status as the district electoral office for Sunday’s local government polls.

Separately, workers of the JI staged protests on one track of the road leading from Malir Halt Road. They chanted slogans against alleged rigging on four seats in Gulshan-e-Hadid and Malir Town.

Kemari turns into ‘battleground’

PTI workers gathered outside the office of the District Returning Officer (DRO) for Kemari on Wednesday evening for a protest.

But the protest venue turned into battle ground after workers from the PPP and PTI squared off and clashes erupted.

Workers of both sides pelted the other with stones with six workers of PPP sustaining injuries.

A cameraman and reporter of a private television network also sustained injuries.

Errant stones ended up smashing the window panes of a mosque located near the Kemari DRO office.

Subsequently, riot police were called out who created a buffer between the two groups.

PTI Sindh Chapter President Ali Zaidi, who rushed to the spot, issued a video message urging PTI workers to join him at outside the DRO’s office to protest against the alleged rigging.

Police detain, release PTI workers

Meanwhile, the police detained at least six PTI workers for rioting.

They were hauled into waiting prison vans but after talks with the PTI leadership, Police set them free.

A large contingent of police continue to stand guard outside the Kemari deputy commissioner’s office amidst the tense situation.

Protest in other cities

Protests by JI against alleged rigging in Karachi’s local government elections continued for a second day in various cities of the country.

In Lahore, protesters from JI’s women’s wing gathered at Liberty Chowk and staged a peaceful demonstration.