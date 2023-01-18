PTI decides against challenging NA speaker’s acceptance of resignations

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided not to move the courts after National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf accepted resignations of 35 senior lawmakers of the party.

The decision came after the party’s senior leader Fawad Chaudhary – one of lawmakers whose resignation had been accepted – had stated that former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan would contest polls on the 33 direct-election seats.

Moreover, the party leadership has decided that all MNAs, whose resignations were accepted by the NA speaker, will run a political campaign for Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, PTI has decided to approach the NA Speaker for consultations over the slot of Opposition Leader and the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC)) of the National Assembly.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shah Mehmood Qureshi – who took over the position after Imran Khan had been disqualified – too now sits outside the lower house of Parliament after his resignation was accepted by Raja Pervez Ashraf.

PML-N names for caretaker CM ‘non-serious effort’

PTI chief Imran has asked his party workers to prepare for general elections and to gear up their political activities.

He also termed the names put forward by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for the post of caretaker chief minister in Punjab was a non-serious effort.

Imran claimed that nobody could point out any cogent reservations on the names put forward by the PTI for interim CM post in Punjab.

PDM decides not to contest by-elections on PTI’s 35 vacant NA seats

Earlier, the ruling rainbow coalition of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had decided not to contest the by-elections on vacant NA seats.

PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday, after consulting all parties who have gathered under the coalition’s umbrella, announced the decision.