Shubman Gill becomes youngest batter to score double century in ODIs

Indian Cricket Team’s opening batter Shubman Gill made history on Wednesday, as he became youngest ever batter to score double century in One-Day International (ODI) cricket against New Zealand.

Shubman Gill also became fifth Indian to score the double century, after Sachin Tendulkar, Virendra Sehwag, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan.

In his innings, he also reached the milestone of 1000 ODI runs in just 19 innings, making him the tied second fastest fastest with Imam-ul-Haq and only behind Fakhar Zaman, who completed 1000 runs in 18 innings.

Shubman Gill’s 208 runs knock came off just 149 deliveries, which comprised of nine sixes and 19 fours.