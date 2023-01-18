Hajj pilgrimage: Youth walking from Okara to Makkah urges FM Bilawal to help with visas

A 25-year-old resident of Okara City, Usman Arshad, has set off from his hometown in Eastern Punjab, heading westwards towards to the holy city of Makkah in Saudi Arabia to perform the annual pilgrimage of Hajj.

Reaching the historical Iranian city of Isfahan from his native Okara, he has appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to fulfil his promise and help him secure visas of middle eastern countries that lie between his current location and his destination and help fulfill his dream of completing the religious pilgrimage in 2023.

The ambitious youngster had set off on the 5,400 kilometer-long journey on October 1, 2022, only carrying necessities in a small knapsack along with a Pakistani flag and an umbrella.

While making the appeal, Usman claimed that Bilawal had promised to help him get the visas by writing to all relevant embassies.

He added that the has already reached Iran by foot. And by walking another 600 kilometer westwards, he would find himself at the border of Iraq.

Impressing upon the Pakistani authorities about the urgency of his issue, he urged them to help him secure his dream.