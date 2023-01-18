PIA inducts of two new aircraft into its fleet

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Wednesday announced the induction of two new aircraft into its fleet.

A spokesperson for the national flag carrier said that a third plane is also expected to be added to PIA’s fleet in the next few weeks.

The official said that new planes, both Airbus A320s, are being inducted into the fleet with help from the federal government as the aviation industry embarks on a path of revival.

Earlier, this month, PIA unveiled a highly sophisticated, high-fidelity Airbus A320 flight simulator at its training center in Karachi.

The PIA has claimed that it is the most modern flight simulator in the region and would impart the highest quality of pilot training in the country.