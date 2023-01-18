Gold continues to creep towards record levels

The prices of gold resumed its upward trend in an S-curve, rising by Rs2,100 on Wednesday. The prices of silver also increased.

According to rates released by the Sarafa Bazaar Association President Al-Haj Haroon Rasheed Chand, the price of a tola of 24 karat pure gold on Wednesday rose to Rs186,500.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold similarly increased by Rs1,801 to rise to a level of Rs159,894.

Price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold also increased to Rs146,569.

In the internaitonal market, gold extended its price by $6 above $1,909 per ounce.

Silver prices

The price of silver also rose in the domestic market on Wednesday.

A tola of 24 karat silver was priced at Rs2,100, up Rs30 from the previous day.

Similarly, the price of 100 grams of 24 karat silver rose by Rs16.78 to Rs1,800.41.

In the international market the price of silver was $24.24 per ounce.