Watch: PPP, PTI activists clash in Karachi

A clash occurred between activists of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) outside deputy commissioner (DC) offices in the Keamari and Gulshan areas of Karachi.

Things heated up outside the DC offices in evening where PTI activists were present and PPP workers showed up. They both started chanting slogans at their opponent and eventually came to blows.

Video footage posted by PTI’s Twitter handle shows PPP activists hurling stones at PTI activists while the police acted as a silent spectator.

The political workers also used sticks against each other.

The windows of a mosque in Keamari were also shattered amid stoning from both sides.

Meanwhile, the police defused tension in Malir Halt area where PPP and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) activists were present.

ECP takes notice of irregularities

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday took notice of irregularities during Karachi local government elections in six union councils (UCs).

The notice has been taken on the application of JI.

The UCs include 3, 7 and 8 of Orangi, UC-3 of Mominabad, UC-12 of Manghopir and UC-1 of Gulshan.

The hearing of the case has been fixed for January 23 and notices have been issued to district returning officers (DROs), returning officers (ROs) and candidates.