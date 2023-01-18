Lahore’s Mayo Hospital pauses surgeries after running out of anesthesia

The operations at Mayo Hospital in Lahore have come to a halt due to the unavailability of anesthesia for the past week.

Anesthesia is a medical treatment that prevents patients from feeling pain during procedures like surgery, certain screening and diagnostic tests, tissue sample removal (e.g., skin biopsies), and dental work.

However, the healthcare facility has run out of it owing to which the patients are facing extreme difficulties.

The hospital management has also stopped giving dates for new surgeries due to unavailability of anesthesia.

The healthcare facility officials decried that they were procuring medicines from other government hospitals as a stopgap. In the meantime, they were working out things to purchase them.

Notably, the liver transplants at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) is on a pause since the beginning of this year due to shortage of medicines.

According to the PKLI spokesperson, there is an acute shortage of injections used in transplant in the market.